Jets-Ducks Sums

November 29, 2019 6:40 pm
 
Winnipeg 0 2 1—3
Anaheim 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Bitetto, WPG, (interference), 2:43; Bitetto, WPG, Major (fighting), 2:43; Gudbranson, ANA, (instigator), 2:43; Gudbranson, ANA, Major (fighting), 2:43; Gudbranson, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 2:43; Luoto, WPG, (roughing), 11:14; Pionk, WPG, (tripping), 14:30; Ritchie, ANA, (charging), 19:28.

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Pionk 3 (Wheeler, Laine), 1:08 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 12 (Morrissey, Wheeler), 9:13. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Connor 10 (Scheifele, Laine), 1:51. Penalties_Holzer, ANA, (interference), 5:33; Holzer, ANA, (cross checking), 9:01; Gudbranson, ANA, served by Ritchie, (hooking), 16:35; Gudbranson, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:35.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-7-9_20. Anaheim 4-13-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 13-7-1 (24 shots-24 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 8-11-2 (20-17).

A_16,301 (17,174). T_2:24.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Gibbons.

