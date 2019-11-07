Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets forward Bryan Little has perforated eardrum

November 7, 2019 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little has a perforated eardrum and is dealing with vertigo after a teammate’s shot struck him near the ear.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Little is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timeline for his return.

Little was injured Tuesday night in Winnipeg’s 2-1 home loss to New Jersey. He was skating behind the net midway through the third period when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point that hit Little on his left side of his head. He was transported to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches before he was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre’s neurological unit.

The 31-year-old Little has two goals and three assists in seven games after sitting out the first nine because of a concussion.

Advertisement

The Jets recalled forward Joona Luoto from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 22-year-old Finn could make his NHL debut Friday night when the Jets host Vancouver.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'