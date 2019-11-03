Jets-Golden Knights Sum

|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|2
|1—4
|Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|0—3
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Perreault 3 (Bourque), 2:19. 2, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (Karlsson, Theodore), 4:51 (pp). 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 3 (Stone), 7:00. 4, Vegas, Schmidt 1 (Karlsson), 8:30.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Perreault 4 (Connor, Morrissey), 10:02 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 5 (Connor), 13:17.
Overtime_7, Winnipeg, Connor 5 (Pionk, Laine), 3:22.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-10-16-4_39. Vegas 10-8-6-2_26.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Vegas 1 of 3.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 2-2-0 (26 shots-23 saves). Vegas, Subban 0-1-1 (39-35).
A_18,276 (17,367). T_2:41.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Darren Gibbs.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.