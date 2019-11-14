Jets-Panthers Sums

Winnipeg 0 1 3—4 Florida 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Scheifele, WPG, (high sticking), 4:15.

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Morrissey 2 (Scheifele, Laine), 3:45. 2, Florida, Barkov 6 (Hoffman, Yandle), 15:08 (pp). Penalties_Kulikov, WPG, (tripping), 14:08.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 8 (Scheifele, Laine), 4:28. 4, Florida, Trocheck 2 (Connolly, Boyle), 7:13. 5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 8 (Connor, Laine), 14:52. 6, Winnipeg, Copp 4 (Poolman, Perreault), 17:02. 7, Florida, Trocheck 3 (Hoffman, Yandle), 18:26. Penalties_Roslovic, WPG, (tripping), 1:45.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-17-9_30. Florida 10-15-11_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 0; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 2-2-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 6-3-4 (30-26).

T_2:20.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.