The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jets-Predators Sum

November 19, 2019 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
Winnipeg 1 1 0—2
Nashville 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 5 (Connor), 0:18.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 10 (Roslovic, Scheifele), 3:47. 3, Nashville, Bonino 9 (Grimaldi, Hamhuis), 18:11.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-7-10_25. Nashville 10-13-16_39.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 10-6-1 (39 shots-38 saves). Nashville, Saros 1-5-1 (25-23).

A_17,165 (17,113). T_2:23.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jonny Murray.

