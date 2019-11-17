Listen Live Sports

Jets-Redskins Stats

November 17, 2019 4:45 pm
 
New York 6 14 0 14—34
Washington 0 3 0 14—17
First Quarter

NYJ_D.Brown 20 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 11:50.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Ro.Anderson 6 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 14:01.

Was_FG Hopkins 44, 9:05.

NYJ_Griffin 16 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), :36.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Crowder 29 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 13:11.

NYJ_Bell 1 run (Ficken kick), 12:15.

Was_Guice 45 pass from Haskins (Quinn pass from Haskins), 9:59.

Was_Sprinkle 1 pass from Haskins (pass failed), 1:11.

A_56,426.

NYJ Was
First downs 23 13
Total Net Yards 400 225
Rushes-yards 33-115 20-54
Passing 285 171
Punt Returns 3-43 2-9
Kickoff Returns 2-40 6-143
Interceptions Ret. 1-9 1-26
Comp-Att-Int 19-31-1 19-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 6-43
Punts 4-42.0 6-52.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-0
Penalties-Yards 6-55 11-66
Time of Possession 32:19 27:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Bell 18-59, Powell 7-42, Montgomery 2-11, Jo.Adams 4-6, Darnold 2-(minus 3). Washington, Peterson 9-25, Guice 7-24, Haskins 4-5.

PASSING_New York, Darnold 19-30-1-293, Powell 0-1-0-0. Washington, Haskins 19-35-1-214.

RECEIVING_New York, Griffin 5-109, Crowder 5-76, D.Thomas 4-44, Bell 2-33, D.Brown 1-20, Ro.Anderson 1-6, Powell 1-5. Washington, Harmon 5-53, McLaurin 3-69, Sprinkle 2-16, Quinn 2-9, S.Sims 2-6, Peterson 2-5, Guice 1-45, Smallwood 1-11, Hentges 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Ficken 49. Washington, Hopkins 29.

