Jets-Redskins Stats

|New York
|6
|14
|0
|14—34
|Washington
|0
|3
|0
|14—17
|First Quarter
NYJ_D.Brown 20 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 11:50.
NYJ_Ro.Anderson 6 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 14:01.
Was_FG Hopkins 44, 9:05.
NYJ_Griffin 16 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), :36.
NYJ_Crowder 29 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 13:11.
NYJ_Bell 1 run (Ficken kick), 12:15.
Was_Guice 45 pass from Haskins (Quinn pass from Haskins), 9:59.
Was_Sprinkle 1 pass from Haskins (pass failed), 1:11.
A_56,426.
___
|NYJ
|Was
|First downs
|23
|13
|Total Net Yards
|400
|225
|Rushes-yards
|33-115
|20-54
|Passing
|285
|171
|Punt Returns
|3-43
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|6-143
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-9
|1-26
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-31-1
|19-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|6-43
|Punts
|4-42.0
|6-52.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|11-66
|Time of Possession
|32:19
|27:41
___
RUSHING_New York, Bell 18-59, Powell 7-42, Montgomery 2-11, Jo.Adams 4-6, Darnold 2-(minus 3). Washington, Peterson 9-25, Guice 7-24, Haskins 4-5.
PASSING_New York, Darnold 19-30-1-293, Powell 0-1-0-0. Washington, Haskins 19-35-1-214.
RECEIVING_New York, Griffin 5-109, Crowder 5-76, D.Thomas 4-44, Bell 2-33, D.Brown 1-20, Ro.Anderson 1-6, Powell 1-5. Washington, Harmon 5-53, McLaurin 3-69, Sprinkle 2-16, Quinn 2-9, S.Sims 2-6, Peterson 2-5, Guice 1-45, Smallwood 1-11, Hentges 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Ficken 49. Washington, Hopkins 29.
