Jets-Sharks Sum

November 2, 2019
 
Winnipeg 1 1 1—3
San Jose 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Bourque 1 (Connor), 13:34.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Goodrow 4 (Brodzinski, Vlasic), 3:18. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 5 (Connor, Scheifele), 7:53.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Hertl 4 (Kane, Labanc), 0:49. 5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 7 (Little, Roslovic), 18:36.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-9-4_19. San Jose 11-28-14_53.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 6-5-0 (53 shots-51 saves). San Jose, Jones 2-7-1 (19-16).

A_15,117 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Vaughan Rody.

