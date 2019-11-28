Jets-Sharks Sum

Winnipeg 2 2 1—5 San Jose 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, San Jose, M.Karlsson 2 (Thornton, Ferraro), 9:28. 2, Winnipeg, Laine 7 (Pionk, Wheeler), 13:15 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Gustafsson 1 (Bitetto, Sbisa), 18:09.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 9 (Connor, Laine), 3:29. 5, Winnipeg, Roslovic 5 (Wheeler), 14:01.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Connor 9 (Laine), 14:47.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-7-11_26. San Jose 9-12-12_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 6.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 12-7-1 (33 shots-32 saves). San Jose, Dell 3-4-0 (25-21).

A_16,008 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.