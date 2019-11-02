Jets-Sharks Sums

Winnipeg 1 1 1—3 San Jose 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Bourque 1 (Connor), 13:34. Penalties_Couture, SJ, (interference), 19:06.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Goodrow 4 (Vlasic, Brodzinski), 3:18. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 5 (Scheifele, Connor), 7:53. Penalties_Kulikov, WPG, (slashing), 4:24; Kane, SJ, (hooking), 9:41; Perreault, WPG, (tripping), 17:11.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Hertl 4 (Kane, Labanc), 0:49. 5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 7 (Roslovic, Little), 18:36. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-9-4_19. San Jose 11-28-14_53.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 6-5-0 (53 shots-51 saves). San Jose, Jones 2-7-1 (19-16).

A_15,117 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.