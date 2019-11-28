Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Jets-Sharks Sums

November 28, 2019 1:39 am
 
Winnipeg 2 2 1—5
San Jose 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, San Jose, M.Karlsson 2 (Thornton, Ferraro), 9:28. 2, Winnipeg, Laine 7 (Pionk, Wheeler), 13:15 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Gustafsson 1 (Bitetto, Sbisa), 18:09. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (holding), 1:26; Simek, SJ, (interference), 6:37; Morrissey, WPG, (delay of game), 10:39; Meier, SJ, (tripping), 12:52.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 9 (Connor, Laine), 3:29. 5, Winnipeg, Roslovic 5 (Wheeler), 14:01. Penalties_Gambrell, SJ, (slashing), 9:48; Roslovic, WPG, (roughing), 11:52; Bitetto, WPG, (interference), 18:09.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Connor 9 (Laine), 14:47. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 4:59; Pionk, WPG, (interference), 7:03; Connor, WPG, (roughing), 17:40; Scheifele, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:40; Scheifele, WPG, served by Perreault, (roughing), 17:40; Dillon, SJ, (roughing), 17:40; Dillon, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:40; Connor, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:40.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-7-11_26. San Jose 9-12-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 6.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 12-7-1 (33 shots-32 saves). San Jose, Dell 3-4-0 (25-21).

A_16,008 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

