Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

JMU squares up against George Mason

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

James Madison (2-1) vs. George Mason (3-0)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and George Mason both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned home victories this past Wednesday. George Mason earned an 80-74 win over Long Island-Brooklyn, while James Madison won easily 96-48 over Shenandoah.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: George Mason’s Javon Greene has averaged 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while AJ Wilson has put up 12 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 blocks. For the Dukes, Matt Lewis has averaged 14.3 points and 10 rebounds while Michael Christmas has put up 10.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

STREAK SCORING: George Mason has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 64.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

STINGY DEFENSE: James Madison has held opposing teams to 34.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all CAA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off