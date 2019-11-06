JMU welcomes Charlotte in 2019-20 season opener

Charlotte (0-0) vs. James Madison (0-0)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Charlotte in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Charlotte went 8-21 last year and finished 13th in the CUSA, while James Madison ended up 14-19 and finished eighth in the CAA.

A YEAR AGO: James Madison got a 64-59 win over Charlotte when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the 49ers gave up 68.1 points per game while scoring 58 per outing. James Madison went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 66.5 points and allowing 72.4 per game in the process.

