Johnson has 20 points, W. Michigan tops Miss. Valley St.

November 12, 2019 10:36 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Johnson had 20 points and nine rebounds to help Western Michigan beat Mississippi Valley State 91-81 on Tuesday night to start the season 3-0.

Michael Flowers added 18 points and five assists with Chase Barrs chipping in 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Western Michigan was up 44-32 at the half. Mississippi Valley State closed to 53-49 after Richard Rivers Jr. drained a 3 with 13:20 remaining in the game. Johnson quickly responded with two straight layups and Barrs added another to help the Broncos pull away to a 59-49 advantage.

Caleb Hunter had 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (0-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

