Johnson leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Detroit Mercy 81-62

November 25, 2019 6:53 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Johnson registered 18 points as Louisiana-Lafayette topped Detroit Mercy 81-62 on Monday in the middleweight bracket of the MGM Resorts Main Event.

Cedric Russell scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for ULL (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tirus Smith added 11 points and Mylik Wilson had 10 points. Dou Gueye had nine points — all in the second half — and a season-high 11 rebounds.

ULL held Detroit to 5-for-24 shooting in the first half and led 34-24.

Antoine Davis had 30 points for the Titans (1-4). He was 7 of 20 from the field with four 3-pointers. He also made all 12 of his free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

