Johnson leads Nevada over Bowling Green 77-62

November 25, 2019 11:35 pm
 
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jazz Johnson had 25 points as Nevada topped Bowling Green 77-62 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Monday night.

Jalen Harris added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Johnson, who hit 7 of 10 3-pointers for the game, had 11 points by halftime.

Lindsey Drew had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Nevada (5-3) which led 42-24 at the break after knocking down 7 of 17 from beyond the arc while limiting the Falcons to 0-11 from deep. The Wolf Pack hit 13 of 27 treys for the game. Bowling Green made just 2 of 20 from distance.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points for the Falcons (5-2), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Chandler Turner added 12 points. Caleb Fields had 10 points.

Nevada faces Santa Clara at home next Wednesday. Bowling Green plays Dartmouth at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

