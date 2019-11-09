Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Johnson lifts Chattanooga past Tennessee State 59-57

November 9, 2019 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Ryan and David Jean-Baptiste each drilled a 3-pointer in the final 90 seconds to allow Chattanooga to hold off Tennessee State, 59-57 on Saturday.

Ryan’s trey broke a 52-52 tie and put the Mocs ahead for good with 1:27 remaining. After Jy’lan Washington scored at the basket to cut the deficit to one, Jean-Baptiste knocked down his 3 to make it 58-54 with :31 left.

Carlos Marshall Jr. drew a foul with a second left and hit the first of two free throws to make it a two-point game, but Jean-Baptiste pulled down the rebound on his second to seal the victory.

Rod Johnson had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead Chattanooga (1-1). Jean-Baptiste and Ryan each added 11 points. Trey Doomes had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Advertisement

Marshall had 16 points for the Tigers (1-1). Washington added 10 points. Emmanuel Egbuta had eight rebounds.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Chattanooga matches up against Troy on the road on Tuesday. Tennessee State faces Lipscomb at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'