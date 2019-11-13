Listen Live Sports

Johnson lifts Stephen F. Austin past Niagara 89-80

November 13, 2019 10:43 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Stephen F. Austin to an 89-80 win over Niagara on Wednesday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 12 points and six rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (3-0). John Comeaux added 12 points and three steals. Kevon Harris had 11 points for the hosts.

Noah Waterman had 15 points for the Purple Eagles (0-3). Marcus Hammond added 14 points and four assists. James Towns had 14 points and four rebounds.

Stephen F. Austin takes on Drexel at home on Saturday. Niagara takes on Bryant at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

