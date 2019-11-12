Jones carries Radford past Bridgewater (VA) 91-40

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones had 20 points as Radford rolled past Bridgewater (VA) 91-40 on Tuesday night.

Devin Hutchinson had 17 points for Radford (1-1). Travis Fields Jr. added 10 points. Devine Eke had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the home team.

Chandler Murray had 17 points for the Eagles.

Radford plays Georgia Southern on the road on Friday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.