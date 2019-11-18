Listen Live Sports

Jones lifts Coastal Carolina past Middle Tennessee 93-72

November 18, 2019 9:24 pm
 
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Devante Jones had 21 points as Coastal Carolina routed Middle Tennessee 93-72 on Monday night.

Ebrima Dibba had a career-high 17 points for Coastal Carolina (2-2). Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 13 points and Tommy Burton had 11 points. Isaac Hippolyte grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

C.J. Jones had 21 points for the Blue Raiders (3-1). Antonio Green added 18 points and Eli Lawrence had 10 points.

Both teams will participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday. Coastal Carolina plays Utah and Middle Tennessee goes against No. 17 Villanova.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

