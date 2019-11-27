Listen Live Sports

Jones scores 18 to lead Tulsa over SC State 78-47

November 27, 2019 4:25 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Reggie Jones had 18 points as Tulsa easily beat South Carolina State 78-47 on Wednesday.

Tulsa led by just five points at halftime but pushed it to 71-40 with 5:03 remaining. Tulsa outscored SC State 21-5 to start the second half, shooting 61.5% from the field and holding the Bulldogs to just 25%.

Jeriah Horne had 12 points for Tulsa (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Martins Igbanu added 12 points, and Brandon Rachal had 11 points. Tulsa knocked down a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Tariq Simmons had 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-5).

Tulsa faces Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces Presbyterian at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

