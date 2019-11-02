Listen Live Sports

Jones with 2 TDs, Jackson St. beats Pine Bluff 21-12

November 2, 2019 10:12 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jalon Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for another score as Jackson State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 21-12 on Saturday night.

Jones had 162 yards passing for the Tigers (4-5, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The scoreless first quarter featured multiple mistakes by both teams, including a fumble and an interception by Jackson State and an interception and missed field goal by Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Jones struck early in the second quarter on a 72-yard touchdown throw to Terrell Kennedy III and the Tigers led 7-0 at halftime.

Jones capped the Tigers’ opening drive of the second half with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead. Omar Allen’s 13-yard scoring run for the Golden Lions (5-4, 2-3) closed it to 14-6 with 9:33 left in the third. Shannon Patrick hit Dejuan Miller for another Pine Bluff score, but the 2-point conversion try failed. Josh Littles returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and the Tigers led 21-12.

Patrick threw for 227 yards and a score for the Golden Lions. He was intercepted three times.

