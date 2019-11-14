Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jordan Taylor to become Corvette factory driver in 2020

November 14, 2019 12:11 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Taylor is leaving his father’s sports car team to become a factory driver for Corvette Racing in 2020.

Taylor will pair with Antonio Garcia in the new Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in IMSA’s GT Le Mans category. Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner will be in the second Corvette entry for the ninth consecutive season, making them the longest-running current driver pairing in IMSA.

Taylor has won 21 races and two championships in IMSA and has been a Corvette driver before. He was part of the team’s endurance lineup from 2012 to 2017 and part of the winning 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015. His team finished second at Sebring and Petit Le Mans in 2012.

His championships came with Wayne Taylor Racing, the team owned by his father. Jordan won a second title in 2017 while teamed with older brother, Ricky, who has since become an Acura factory driver for Team Penske.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

