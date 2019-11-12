Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Judge denies bond for suspect in teen’s disappearance

November 12, 2019 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has denied bond to a suspect in the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter.

Court records filed Tuesday show that Lee County District Judge Russell K. Bush denied bond to 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, who’s is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Nineteen-year-old Aniah Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24. She was last seen at a convenience store and has yet to be found.

According to charging documents, police in Auburn, Alabama, said the passenger area of Blanchard’s car had blood evidence showing someone had suffered “a life-threatening injury.” A state forensics lab determined the blood was Blanchard’s.

Advertisement

The charging document says a witness told police he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car and drive away with her.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes