Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jury clears match commander in Hillsborough soccer disaster

November 28, 2019 11:17 am
 
< a min read
      

PRESTON, England (AP) — The man in control of police operations at the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium tragedy that left 96 people dead has been cleared by a jury of gross negligence manslaughter.

A jury at Preston Crown Court found David Duckenfield not guilty on Thursday following a trial which lasted more than six weeks.

The prosecution in the case alleged Duckenfield, who is now 75, had a “personal responsibility” for what happened at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989, where 96 people — all Liverpool fans — were fatally injured in a crush inside the stadium.

Duckenfield denied 95 counts. There can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries.

Advertisement

Duckenfield stood trial earlier this year but the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict and a retrial was ordered.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders