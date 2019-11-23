Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Justice leads W. Kentucky over Illinois St. 83-69

November 23, 2019 7:34 pm
 
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Camron Justice posted 19 points as Western Kentucky defeated Illinois State 83-69 in the Paradise Jam on Saturday night.

Jared Savage had 16 points for the Hilltoppers (5-1), Jordan Rawls added 14 and Carson Williams had 11.

Western Kentucky trailed by one at halftime but made 7 of 8 3-pointers and made 13 of 19 from the field (68%) in the second half to pull away. For the game, WUK was 11 of 19 outside the arc (58%) and 16-31 inside.

Ricky Torres had 15 points for the Redbirds (2-3), Keith Fisher III 13 and Dedric Boyd 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

