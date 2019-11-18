Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Karnik scores 18 to carry Lehigh past Misericordia 87-68

November 18, 2019 11:06 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — James Karnik had 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lift Lehigh to an 87-68 win over Division III Misericordia on Monday night.

Jeameril Wilson had 15 points for Lehigh (3-2). Reed Fenton added a career-high 14 points.

Tony Harding had 18 points for the Cougars. Noah Rivera added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Lehigh takes on Drake on the road on Thursday.

