Kelly scores 22 to lift Quinnipiac past Albany (NY) 86-69

November 22, 2019 10:45 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Rich Kelly hit six of Quinnipiac’s 17 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Bobcats beat Albany 86-69 on Friday night.

Kelly added six assists for Quinnipiac (1-2), which shot 51% from long distance and led 45-33 at halftime.

Kevin Marfo scored 10 points with 12 rebounds, Tyrese Williams had 17 points and Matt Balanc added points for the Bobcats.

Ahmad Clark had 20 points and six rebounds for the Great Danes (2-3). Cameron Healy added 15 points and eight assists and Trey Hutcheson had 11 points.

Quinnipiac plays Presbyterian at home on Saturday. Albany matches up against Sacred Heart on Saturday.

