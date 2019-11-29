Listen Live Sports

Kenic scores 15 to carry Chattanooga past Alabama St. 74-56

November 29, 2019 5:37 pm
 
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Stefan Kenic came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Chattanooga to a 74-56 win over Alabama State in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

Ramon Vila had 13 points for Chattanooga (4-3). David Jean-Baptiste added 11 points and Matt Ryan scored 10 points for the Mocs. Rod Johnson had eight points and eight rebounds.

Chattanooga forced 11 turnovers in the first half and raced to a 48-22 halftime lead.

Tobi Ewuosho had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (0-6).

The Emerald Coast Classic concludes on Sunday. Chattanooga takes on Jacksonville State and Alabama State faces Chicago State.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

