The Associated Press
 
Kennedy leads McNeese St. past Arlington Baptist 103-51

November 18, 2019 10:52 pm
 
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shamarkus Kennedy had 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting with 11 rebounds and McNeese defeated Arlington Baptist 103-51 on Monday night.

Sam Baker had 18 points for McNeese State (2-4), Dru Kuxhausen added 16 points and Truman Moore 12.

Tra Mallard had 11 points for the Patriots.

McNeese’s wins have come against NAIA-level Southern New Orleans and NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist.

McNeese State plays Richmond on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

