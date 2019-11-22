Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kennell scores 20 to carry Bradley past Radford 70-61

November 22, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Nate Kennell finished with 20 points as Bradley topped Radford 70-61 on Friday night.

Kennell made 8 of his 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Braves (4-1). Darrell Brown chipped in with 14 points and five assists. Elijah Childs snagged 12 rebounds, while Koch Bar grabbed 11 to help Bradley win the battle of the boards 38-25.

Cle’von Greene came off the bench to score 15 for the Highlanders (2-3). Carlik Jones was the lone starter to score in double figures with 14.

Radford shot 42% from the floor, including 21% from 3-point range (4 of 19). The Highlanders also struggled at the foul line, shooting 58% (5 of 26). The Braves shot 49% overall and 37% from distance (7 of 19) and missed 10 of 25 foul shots.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas