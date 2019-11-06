Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kent State begins campaign against Hiram

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Hiram vs. Kent State (0-0)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes will be taking on the Terriers of Division III Hiram. Kent State went 22-11 last year and finished fourth in the MAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State went 9-3 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Golden Flashes put up 77.8 points per matchup in those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

