Kent State looks to remain perfect when battling Concord

November 19, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Concord vs. Kent State (3-0)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes will be taking on the Mountain Lions of Division II Concord. Kent State is coming off a 72-71 win on the road over Wright State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Danny Pippen has averaged 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Golden Flashes. Troy Simons is also a key contributor, with 16.3 points and five rebounds per game.DANNY FROM DISTANCE: Through three games, Kent State’s Danny Pippen has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State went 9-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Golden Flashes scored 77.8 points per contest in those 12 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

