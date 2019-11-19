Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Key, Dentlinger run send S. Dakota St. past N. Alabama 78-73

November 19, 2019 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Brandon Key scored 18 points and Matt Dentlinger scored 17 with 11 rebounds and South Dakota State beat North Alabama 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel each scored 13 and Wilson grabbed nine rebounds and helped the Jackrabbits (4-2) end a two-game skid.

North Alabama led 33-32 at halftime before the Jackrabbits used an 11-5 run and never trailed again. Jamari Blackmon’s jumper with 11:03 left brought the Lions within 52-51, but Key followed with a 3-pointer and a layup and Dentlinger made two foul shots and a layup for a 61-51 lead. The Lions couldn’t get closer than five the rest of the way.

Blackmon scored a career-high 26 points, James Anderson II scored 16 and Payton Youngblood scored 11 for the Lions (2-3).

Advertisement

The Jackrabbits now have won 11 straight at home and are currently tied for the ninth-longest active streak in Division I.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address