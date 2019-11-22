Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kim stays 2 shots up, halfway to $1.5 million at LPGA finale

November 22, 2019 4:47 pm
 
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sei Young Kim hit her best shot on the final hole Friday, leaving her a tap-in birdie for a 5-under 67 that kept her lead at two shots in the CME Group Tour Championship and moved her one step closer to the richest prize in women’s golf.

Caroline Masson of Germany holed a 40-foot birdie putt from off the 18th green for a 66 to get within one shot until Kim answered with a birdie.

Kim was at 12-under 132.

Nelly Korda battled Kim all day for the lead until she missed a 2-foot par putt on the 16th hole, and then lost a chance for an easy birdie on the par-5 17th with a hooked tee shot that finished under a tree.

The winner gets $1.5 million.

