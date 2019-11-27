Kings-76ers, Box

SACRAMENTO (91)

Barnes 6-14 1-2 14, Bjelica 3-10 0-0 7, Holmes 1-4 1-2 3, Joseph 1-5 0-0 2, Hield 9-24 1-1 22, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Dedmon 8-12 0-2 18, Ferrell 1-5 0-0 2, James 3-6 0-0 6, Bogdanovic 7-15 1-2 17. Totals 39-95 4-9 91.

PHILADELPHIA (97)

Harris 5-15 4-6 14, Horford 5-9 2-2 12, Embiid 10-19 12-14 33, Simmons 5-11 0-0 10, Richardson 4-6 0-0 9, Thybulle 5-5 2-2 15, Ennis III 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 0-7 0-0 0, Neto 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-78 20-24 97.

Sacramento 18 28 19 26—91 Philadelphia 25 22 29 21—97

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-34 (Hield 3-12, Dedmon 2-5, Bogdanovic 2-6, Bjelica 1-4, Barnes 1-4, James 0-1, Ferrell 0-2), Philadelphia 5-26 (Thybulle 3-3, Richardson 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Ennis III 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Horford 0-3, Harris 0-4, Scott 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 42 (Barnes 9), Philadelphia 50 (Embiid 16). Assists_Sacramento 22 (Barnes 6), Philadelphia 20 (Simmons, Horford 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, Philadelphia 12. A_20,592 (20,478).

