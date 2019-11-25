Listen Live Sports

Kings-Celtics, Box

November 25, 2019 10:03 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (102)

Bjelica 1-7 2-2 4, Barnes 5-9 7-10 20, Holmes 4-6 0-0 8, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5, Hield 15-26 0-1 41, Giles III 2-3 0-0 4, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Ferrell 2-3 0-0 5, James 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 5-20 1-2 13. Totals 37-79 10-15 102.

BOSTON (103)

Tatum 7-18 6-7 20, Ojeleye 3-6 0-0 7, Kanter 5-6 3-3 13, Smart 7-12 2-2 17, Brown 9-16 4-5 24, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Williams III 3-5 0-0 6, Edwards 2-5 0-0 6, Waters 2-7 2-2 7, Wanamaker 0-8 3-4 3. Totals 38-85 20-23 103.

Sacramento 22 24 29 27—102
Boston 19 34 22 28—103

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 18-47 (Hield 11-21, Barnes 3-5, Bogdanovic 2-13, Ferrell 1-1, Joseph 1-2, Bjelica 0-5), Boston 7-30 (Edwards 2-4, Brown 2-7, Ojeleye 1-4, Smart 1-4, Waters 1-5, Williams 0-1, Wanamaker 0-2, Tatum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 36 (Bjelica 6), Boston 38 (Kanter 9). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Bogdanovic 8), Boston 20 (Smart 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 18, Boston 16. A_19,156 (18,624).

