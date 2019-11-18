Kings-Coyotes Sums

Los Angeles 0 0 0—0 Arizona 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Garland 10 (Schmaltz, Dvorak), 3:12. 2, Arizona, Stepan 4 (Kessel, Dvorak), 14:48 (pp). Penalties_Hutton, LA, (interference), 14:00; Iafallo, LA, (interference), 17:28.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Chychrun 5 (Schmaltz, Garland), 10:47 (pp). Penalties_Grabner, ARI, (holding), 3:09; Dvorak, ARI, (slashing), 6:30; Prokhorkin, LA, (tripping), 9:30; Lizotte, LA, (high sticking), 11:00; Chychrun, ARI, (hooking), 13:30; Richardson, ARI, (tripping), 19:28.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 6-14-10_30. Arizona 13-6-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 4; Arizona 2 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 3-4-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Arizona, Raanta 4-2-2 (30-30).

A_12,210 (17,125). T_2:19.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.

