Kings-Hawks, Box

SACRAMENTO (121)

Barnes 5-10 4-6 16, Bjelica 5-7 0-0 13, Holmes 1-4 0-0 2, Fox 6-10 5-6 17, Hield 9-17 1-1 22, Ariza 5-7 0-0 14, Giles III 1-2 2-2 4, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Joseph 4-8 0-0 9, Bogdanovic 6-9 3-3 20. Totals 42-76 19-22 121.

ATLANTA (109)

Hunter 2-7 0-0 4, Parker 11-18 2-2 25, Len 2-4 0-2 4, Young 12-22 3-3 30, Reddish 3-8 0-0 7, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 4-6 0-2 8, Huerter 6-10 1-1 17, Carter 2-2 1-2 5, Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, Bembry 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 46-87 8-14 109.

Sacramento 31 32 28 30—121 Atlanta 24 23 36 26—109

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 18-31 (Bogdanovic 5-6, Ariza 4-6, Bjelica 3-4, Hield 3-8, Barnes 2-4, Joseph 1-2, Dedmon 0-1), Atlanta 9-28 (Huerter 4-7, Young 3-10, Reddish 1-2, Parker 1-5, Jones 0-1, Bembry 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 36 (Holmes 9), Atlanta 34 (Parker 8). Assists_Sacramento 27 (Fox 9), Atlanta 23 (Young 12). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, Atlanta 19. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second), Young. A_16,447 (18,118).

