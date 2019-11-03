Kings-Knicks, Box

SACRAMENTO (113)

Barnes 6-12 4-4 19, Holmes 6-8 2-2 14, Bjelica 4-5 0-0 10, Hield 8-16 1-3 22, Fox 8-18 7-10 24, Ariza 3-8 0-0 8, Gabriel 0-1 0-2 0, Swanigan 1-1 0-0 2, Dedmon 1-3 0-0 2, Ferrell 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-5 2-2 6, Bogdanovic 2-8 0-0 6, James 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 41-85 16-25 113.

NEW YORK (92)

Morris Sr. 9-14 6-7 28, Randle 4-13 0-0 8, Portis 1-6 0-0 2, Ntilikina 1-3 0-0 2, Barrett 8-20 5-9 22, Knox II 0-4 2-6 2, Brazdeikis 1-2 2-2 4, Robinson 4-4 2-3 10, Trier 3-9 3-4 11, Ellington 1-4 0-0 3, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-80 20-31 92.

Sacramento 32 29 29 23—113 New York 23 18 23 28— 92

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 15-39 (Hield 5-11, Barnes 3-7, Bjelica 2-3, Ariza 2-6, Bogdanovic 2-7, Fox 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Dedmon 0-1), New York 8-31 (Morris Sr. 4-6, Trier 2-5, Ellington 1-4, Barrett 1-5, Portis 0-1, Dotson 0-1, Brazdeikis 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2, Randle 0-3, Knox II 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 49 (Holmes 10), New York 39 (Randle 7). Assists_Sacramento 25 (Fox, Bjelica 6), New York 18 (Trier 4). Total Fouls_Sacramento 29, New York 23. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A_19,812 (19,812).

