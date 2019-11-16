Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Lakers, Box

November 16, 2019 1:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (97)

Barnes 3-10 2-2 9, Bjelica 4-7 0-0 11, Holmes 7-10 3-3 17, Joseph 1-9 0-0 2, Hield 6-15 3-3 21, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Giles III 0-1 0-0 0, Dedmon 2-4 0-0 5, Ferrell 6-12 0-0 14, Bogdanovic 7-13 1-1 18. Totals 36-82 9-9 97.

L.A. LAKERS (99)

L.James 10-20 7-7 29, Davis 5-12 7-9 17, McGee 1-5 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 6-10 1-1 16, Green 2-8 1-1 6, Dudley 0-1 0-0 0, Kuzma 4-9 2-2 13, Howard 1-1 2-2 4, Caruso 4-10 0-0 10, Rondo 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-81 20-22 99.

Sacramento 30 20 21 26—97
L.A. Lakers 20 29 25 25—99

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 16-39 (Hield 6-14, Bjelica 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-5, Ferrell 2-6, Dedmon 1-2, Barnes 1-5, Gabriel 0-1, Joseph 0-2), L.A. Lakers 11-37 (Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Kuzma 3-7, L.James 2-7, Caruso 2-7, Green 1-6, Rondo 0-2, Davis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Hield, Holmes, Barnes 8), L.A. Lakers 41 (Howard, McGee 7). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Barnes 6), L.A. Lakers 22 (L.James 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, L.A. Lakers 18. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted