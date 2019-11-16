Kings-Lakers, Box

SACRAMENTO (97)

Barnes 3-10 2-2 9, Bjelica 4-7 0-0 11, Holmes 7-10 3-3 17, Joseph 1-9 0-0 2, Hield 6-15 3-3 21, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Giles III 0-1 0-0 0, Dedmon 2-4 0-0 5, Ferrell 6-12 0-0 14, Bogdanovic 7-13 1-1 18. Totals 36-82 9-9 97.

L.A. LAKERS (99)

L.James 10-20 7-7 29, Davis 5-12 7-9 17, McGee 1-5 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 6-10 1-1 16, Green 2-8 1-1 6, Dudley 0-1 0-0 0, Kuzma 4-9 2-2 13, Howard 1-1 2-2 4, Caruso 4-10 0-0 10, Rondo 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-81 20-22 99.

Sacramento 30 20 21 26—97 L.A. Lakers 20 29 25 25—99

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 16-39 (Hield 6-14, Bjelica 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-5, Ferrell 2-6, Dedmon 1-2, Barnes 1-5, Gabriel 0-1, Joseph 0-2), L.A. Lakers 11-37 (Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Kuzma 3-7, L.James 2-7, Caruso 2-7, Green 1-6, Rondo 0-2, Davis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Hield, Holmes, Barnes 8), L.A. Lakers 41 (Howard, McGee 7). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Barnes 6), L.A. Lakers 22 (L.James 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, L.A. Lakers 18. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

