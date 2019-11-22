Kings-Nets, Box

SACRAMENTO (97)

Barnes 7-12 4-4 18, Bjelica 4-9 4-4 13, Holmes 5-6 2-3 12, Joseph 2-7 1-1 5, Hield 6-15 3-3 16, Gabriel 2-3 1-2 5, Giles III 3-7 0-0 6, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 2, Ferrell 2-8 0-0 4, James 6-14 0-2 14, Jeffries 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-86 15-19 97.

BROOKLYN (116)

Harris 8-11 1-3 22, Prince 3-9 0-0 8, Allen 5-6 1-2 11, Dinwiddie 8-15 7-7 23, Temple 6-13 2-2 18, Ellenson 0-0 0-0 0, Claxton 0-0 2-2 2, Jordan 3-5 0-2 6, Musa 2-5 6-8 10, Shumpert 3-6 1-1 8, Pinson 3-11 1-2 7, Nwaba 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 41-81 22-31 116.

Sacramento 23 26 21 27— 97 Brooklyn 26 30 30 30—116

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 4-26 (James 2-4, Bjelica 1-5, Hield 1-8, Gabriel 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Ferrell 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Barnes 0-2), Brooklyn 12-34 (Harris 5-7, Temple 4-9, Prince 2-5, Shumpert 1-3, Musa 0-2, Pinson 0-3, Dinwiddie 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 33 (Holmes 8), Brooklyn 48 (Jordan 10). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Joseph, Hield 5), Brooklyn 22 (Dinwiddie 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 25, Brooklyn 18. A_15,619 (17,732).

