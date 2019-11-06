Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Raptors, Box

November 6, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (120)

Barnes 7-15 8-10 26, Holmes 4-8 0-0 8, Bjelica 2-7 0-0 5, Fox 7-16 2-5 17, Hield 7-16 2-2 21, Ariza 1-4 2-2 5, Dedmon 2-6 0-0 6, Ferrell 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 5-9 0-0 10, Bogdanovic 7-14 2-2 22. Totals 42-95 16-21 120.

TORONTO (124)

Anunoby 7-10 1-3 18, Siakam 8-13 7-8 23, Gasol 4-6 3-4 12, VanVleet 3-9 4-4 12, Lowry 8-15 3-4 24, Boucher 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 9-16 2-2 21, Thomas 2-3 2-2 8, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 43-78 24-29 124.

Sacramento 23 35 30 32—120
Toronto 36 30 29 29—124

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 20-44 (Bogdanovic 6-11, Hield 5-7, Barnes 4-9, Dedmon 2-5, Ariza 1-3, Fox 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Joseph 0-2), Toronto 14-29 (Lowry 5-7, Anunoby 3-4, VanVleet 2-3, Thomas 2-3, Gasol 1-2, Ibaka 1-4, Siakam 0-3, Powell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Holmes, Hield 8), Toronto 37 (Siakam 13). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 9), Toronto 28 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, Toronto 20. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Lowry. A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit