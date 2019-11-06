Kings-Raptors, Box

SACRAMENTO (120)

Barnes 7-15 8-10 26, Holmes 4-8 0-0 8, Bjelica 2-7 0-0 5, Fox 7-16 2-5 17, Hield 7-16 2-2 21, Ariza 1-4 2-2 5, Dedmon 2-6 0-0 6, Ferrell 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 5-9 0-0 10, Bogdanovic 7-14 2-2 22. Totals 42-95 16-21 120.

TORONTO (124)

Anunoby 7-10 1-3 18, Siakam 8-13 7-8 23, Gasol 4-6 3-4 12, VanVleet 3-9 4-4 12, Lowry 8-15 3-4 24, Boucher 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 9-16 2-2 21, Thomas 2-3 2-2 8, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 43-78 24-29 124.

Sacramento 23 35 30 32—120 Toronto 36 30 29 29—124

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 20-44 (Bogdanovic 6-11, Hield 5-7, Barnes 4-9, Dedmon 2-5, Ariza 1-3, Fox 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Joseph 0-2), Toronto 14-29 (Lowry 5-7, Anunoby 3-4, VanVleet 2-3, Thomas 2-3, Gasol 1-2, Ibaka 1-4, Siakam 0-3, Powell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Holmes, Hield 8), Toronto 37 (Siakam 13). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 9), Toronto 28 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, Toronto 20. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Lowry. A_19,800 (19,800).

