Kings-Senators Sum

November 7, 2019 10:16 pm
 
Los Angeles 0 1 1 0—2
Ottawa 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Los Angeles, D.Brown 4 (Kopitar), 6:51. 2, Ottawa, Duclair 6 (Tkachuk, Zaitsev), 17:23.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Anisimov 2 (Chlapik, Ennis), 9:50. 4, Los Angeles, Toffoli 4 (Roy, Kovalchuk), 19:52.

Overtime_5, Ottawa, Pageau 7 (Paul), 3:12.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-6-11-2_28. Ottawa 9-15-6-3_33.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 3-3-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 3-3-1 (28-26).

A_9,929 (18,572). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Brian Mach.

