Kings-Senators Sums

First Period_None. Penalties_Tierney, OTT, (holding), 2:49; Chlapik, OTT, (interference), 10:15; Doughty, LA, (tripping), 14:42.
Second Period_1, Los Angeles, D.Brown 4 (Kopitar), 6:51. 2, Ottawa, Duclair 6 (Tkachuk, Zaitsev), 17:23. Penalties_Kovalchuk, LA, (interference), 10:15.
Third Period_3, Ottawa, Anisimov 2 (Chlapik, Ennis), 9:50. 4, Los Angeles, Toffoli 4 (Roy, Kovalchuk), 19:52. Penalties_None.
Overtime_5, Ottawa, Pageau 7 (Paul), 3:12. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-6-11-2_28. Ottawa 9-15-6-3_33.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 2.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 3-3-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 3-3-1 (28-26).
A_9,929 (18,572). T_2:32.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Brian Mach.
