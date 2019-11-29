Kings-Sharks Sums

Los Angeles 0 0 1—1 San Jose 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Marleau 6 (Sorensen, Thornton), 7:26. 2, San Jose, Vlasic 4 (Meier, E.Karlsson), 13:14. Penalties_Carter, LA, (hooking), 5:09; Marleau, SJ, (hooking), 10:13.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Gregor 1 (Jones, Dillon), 2:58. 4, San Jose, Couture 6 (E.Karlsson, Goodrow), 14:42. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Clifford 3 (Luff), 18:11. Penalties_Clifford, LA, (slashing), 6:17; MacDermid, LA, (interference), 12:54.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-13-8_29. San Jose 4-9-8_21.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 7-10-1 (22 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Jones 11-8-1 (34-33).

A_16,893 (17,562). T_2:17.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

