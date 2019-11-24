Kings-Wizards, Box

SACRAMENTO (113)

Barnes 7-8 9-11 26, Bjelica 3-11 0-0 6, Holmes 7-9 2-2 16, Joseph 5-10 0-0 10, Hield 4-14 7-7 18, Dedmon 2-6 2-2 7, Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-16 4-6 21, James 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 39-81 24-28 113.

WASHINGTON (106)

Brown Jr. 0-6 0-0 0, Hachimura 2-7 2-2 7, Bryant 7-10 0-2 14, Thomas 6-11 1-1 17, Beal 8-18 2-2 20, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 4-10 0-0 12, Wagner 6-9 0-0 12, Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 4-9 3-3 12, Miles 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 42-92 9-12 106.

Sacramento 24 33 33 23—113 Washington 27 30 28 21—106

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-31 (Barnes 3-3, Hield 3-7, Bogdanovic 3-9, James 1-2, Dedmon 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Bjelica 0-4), Washington 13-34 (Thomas 4-7, Bertans 4-9, Beal 2-6, McRae 1-2, Hachimura 1-2, Smith 1-4, Brown Jr. 0-1, Miles 0-1, Wagner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 39 (Bjelica 12), Washington 45 (Wagner 11). Assists_Sacramento 22 (Joseph, Hield 5), Washington 30 (Beal 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Washington 23. A_15,885 (20,356).

