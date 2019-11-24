Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Wizards, Box

November 24, 2019 8:27 pm
 
< a min read
      
SACRAMENTO (113)

Barnes 7-8 9-11 26, Bjelica 3-11 0-0 6, Holmes 7-9 2-2 16, Joseph 5-10 0-0 10, Hield 4-14 7-7 18, Dedmon 2-6 2-2 7, Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-16 4-6 21, James 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 39-81 24-28 113.

WASHINGTON (106)

Brown Jr. 0-6 0-0 0, Hachimura 2-7 2-2 7, Bryant 7-10 0-2 14, Thomas 6-11 1-1 17, Beal 8-18 2-2 20, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 4-10 0-0 12, Wagner 6-9 0-0 12, Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 4-9 3-3 12, Miles 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 42-92 9-12 106.

Sacramento 24 33 33 23—113
Washington 27 30 28 21—106

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-31 (Barnes 3-3, Hield 3-7, Bogdanovic 3-9, James 1-2, Dedmon 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Bjelica 0-4), Washington 13-34 (Thomas 4-7, Bertans 4-9, Beal 2-6, McRae 1-2, Hachimura 1-2, Smith 1-4, Brown Jr. 0-1, Miles 0-1, Wagner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 39 (Bjelica 12), Washington 45 (Wagner 11). Assists_Sacramento 22 (Joseph, Hield 5), Washington 30 (Beal 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Washington 23. A_15,885 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas