Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Klinsmann back coaching with Hertha Berlin

November 27, 2019 5:57 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Jürgen Klinsmann is back in coaching for the first time since he was fired by the United States in 2016.

Klinsmann took charge of Hertha Berlin on Wednesday after Ante Covic parted company with the team, which is 15th in the Bundesliga.

Klinsmann is taking over until the end of the season, Hertha said, providing no detail of any long-term strategy.

Covic had been with Hertha continuously since 2003, first as a player and then in a series of coaching roles. He took over as head coach in May when Pál Dárdai left but recent performances have been disappointing.

Advertisement

“Since Hertha BSC is not just an employer to me, this decision is a painful one,” Covic said. “But I have always said that this club means more than individuals, because I don’t just love this job, I love this club even more.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Hertha has lost its last four games, including a 1-0 defeat to Union Berlin in the derby and a 4-0 loss to fellow struggler Augsburg on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established