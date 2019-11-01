Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Celtics, Box

November 1, 2019 10:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (102)

Randle 3-7 2-3 8, Morris Sr. 8-17 8-11 29, Robinson 3-5 0-1 6, Ntilikina 4-9 0-0 10, Barrett 5-17 4-6 15, Knox II 5-12 0-0 12, Portis 6-16 0-0 13, Ellington 3-10 0-0 9. Totals 37-93 14-21 102.

BOSTON (104)

Tatum 9-17 2-2 24, Hayward 5-11 0-1 13, Theis 2-3 1-1 5, Walker 8-19 14-14 33, Smart 3-9 1-2 8, Ojeleye 0-2 2-2 2, Williams 2-4 6-6 10, Poirier 1-1 0-0 2, Edwards 1-6 0-0 2, Wanamaker 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 33-74 27-29 104.

New York 23 27 24 28—102
Boston 22 27 26 29—104

3-Point Goals_New York 14-38 (Morris Sr. 5-8, Ellington 3-10, Ntilikina 2-4, Knox II 2-7, Portis 1-2, Barrett 1-4, Randle 0-3), Boston 11-34 (Tatum 4-8, Hayward 3-6, Walker 3-9, Smart 1-3, Ojeleye 0-2, Williams 0-2, Edwards 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 51 (Randle 10), Boston 44 (Hayward 9). Assists_New York 22 (Barrett, Randle 5), Boston 21 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_New York 23, Boston 16. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), New York coach Knicks (Delay of game), Smart. A_18,624 (18,624).

