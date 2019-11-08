Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Mavericks, Box

November 8, 2019 11:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (106)

Morris Sr. 10-22 5-6 29, Randle 7-16 5-8 21, Gibson 5-6 2-4 12, Ntilikina 5-12 0-0 14, Barrett 1-9 1-6 3, Knox II 2-4 0-0 6, Portis 5-15 3-5 14, Dotson 1-2 0-0 3, Trier 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 37-89 18-31 106.

DALLAS (102)

Finney-Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Porzingis 11-22 2-3 28, Powell 0-1 1-2 1, Doncic 13-26 9-9 38, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 5-15 1-2 14, Kleber 3-6 0-0 8, Wright 1-5 0-0 2, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 37-90 14-17 102.

New York 36 25 23 22—106
Dallas 28 29 23 22—102

3-Point Goals_New York 14-28 (Ntilikina 4-5, Morris Sr. 4-8, Knox II 2-2, Randle 2-8, Dotson 1-1, Portis 1-3, Barrett 0-1), Dallas 14-44 (Porzingis 4-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Doncic 3-11, Kleber 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-4, Wright 0-2, Brunson 0-2). Fouled Out_Porzingis. Rebounds_New York 56 (Portis 12), Dallas 47 (Doncic 14). Assists_New York 19 (Barrett, Ntilikina, Randle 4), Dallas 18 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_New York 20, Dallas 21. A_20,257 (19,200).

