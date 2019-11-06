Knicks-Pistons, Box

NEW YORK (102)

Randle 8-15 1-2 20, Morris Sr. 7-14 1-1 18, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Barrett 4-12 6-11 15, Ntilikina 5-7 0-2 11, Knox II 5-7 2-2 14, Brazdeikis 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Portis 1-6 1-1 3, Dotson 1-2 0-0 2, Trier 1-2 2-2 5, Ellington 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 13-21 102.

DETROIT (122)

Snell 9-9 0-0 24, Morris 7-11 4-5 22, Drummond 12-16 3-4 27, Brown 3-9 2-2 9, Kennard 4-12 3-4 12, Mykhailiuk 0-2 0-0 0, Maker 3-3 0-1 7, Wood 3-8 0-0 7, Galloway 3-7 6-6 13, Bone 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 44-79 19-24 122.

New York 25 34 26 17—102 Detroit 33 31 32 26—122

3-Point Goals_New York 11-25 (Randle 3-5, Morris Sr. 3-7, Knox II 2-3, Ntilikina 1-1, Trier 1-2, Barrett 1-2, Portis 0-1, Ellington 0-4), Detroit 15-30 (Snell 6-6, Morris 4-7, Maker 1-1, Brown 1-2, Wood 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Kennard 1-7, Bone 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 30 (Barrett 6), Detroit 43 (Drummond 12). Assists_New York 24 (Barrett 8), Detroit 37 (Kennard, Drummond 7). Total Fouls_New York 20, Detroit 17. Technicals_Morris Sr., Randle. A_15,463 (20,491).

